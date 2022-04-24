Why PM Modi honoured with first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai. According to Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan charitable trust, Modi received the award for his “selfless service to the nation and society.” In a statement, the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar trust had said Modi is an “international statesman who has put India on the path of global leadership.”

It further stated that “the spectacular progress that has, and, is taking place in every aspect and dimension in our beloved nation is driven and inspired by him. He is indeed one of the greatest leaders our great nation has seen in its glorious history of thousands of years".

The Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award was instituted in the memory and honour of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who had passed away at the age of 92 on February 6 this year. The award will be given every year to only one individual who has made path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to the nation, its people, and the society, as per the statement by the charitable trust.

Modi arrived in Mumbai around 4:45 pm on Sunday to attend the award ceremony. While receiving the award, he dedicated it to the citizens of the country. Addressing the award ceremony, he said that music gives a feeling of “motherhood and love”. “We all are fortunate that we have seen the power of music, this power in the form of Lata didi,” he added.

Adding that Lata didi was also his elder sister apart from being “an empress to music”, he said that she has given the “gift of love and emotion to generations.”

April 24 also marks the 80th death anniversary of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar - the singing legend's father.

