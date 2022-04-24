PM Modi receives first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for his selfless service to the nation and society at the 80th annual Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards ceremony in Mumbai.

Modi, who was earlier in Jammu and Kashmir, left for Mumbai and arrived at Maharashtra's capital city at around 4.45 pm.

Addressing the award ceremony, Modi said, “Music can give a feeling of motherhood and love. Music can take you to the pinnacle of patriotism and duty. We all are fortunate that we have seen this power of music, this power in the form of Lata didi.”

Modi said that he is not knowledgeable about a subject like music. “But from cultural understanding, I feel that music is also a sadhana, and an emotion,” the Prime Minister added.

Modi also said that apart from being an empress of music, Lata Mangeshkar was also his elder sister.

“What can be a greater privilege than to have got the love of a sister from Lata didi, who has given the gift of love and emotion to generations,” he added.

The Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award was instituted in the memory and honour of Lata Mangeshkar, affectionately known as Lata didi, who died at the age of 92 on February 6.

In a statement issued by the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan charitable trust, the award will be given each year to only one individual with path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to the country, its people and the society.

Referring to Modi, who will be the first recipient, the statement added, “He is an international statesman who has put India on the path of global leadership. The spectacular progress that has, and, is taking place in every aspect and dimension of our beloved nation is driven and inspired by him. He is indeed one of the greatest leaders our great nation has seen in its glorious history of thousands of years.”

On February 6 evening, Modi paid his last respects to Lata Mangeshkar at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai where her funeral was held. Taking to Twitter, Modi said earlier in the day that her songs brought out a variety of emotions.

“She (Lata Mangeshkar) closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India,” Modi added.

