PM Modi receives first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for his selfless service to the nation and society at the 80th annual Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards ceremony in Mumbai.
Modi, who was earlier in Jammu and Kashmir, left for Mumbai and arrived at Maharashtra's capital city at around 4.45 pm.
Addressing the award ceremony, Modi said, “Music can give a feeling of motherhood and love. Music can take you to the pinnacle of patriotism and duty. We all are fortunate that we have seen this power of music, this power in the form of Lata didi.”
Modi said that he is not knowledgeable about a subject like music. “But from cultural understanding, I feel that music is also a sadhana, and an emotion,” the Prime Minister added.
Modi also said that apart from being an empress of music, Lata Mangeshkar was also his elder sister.
“What can be a greater privilege than to have got the love of a sister from Lata didi, who has given the gift of love and emotion to generations,” he added.
The Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award was instituted in the memory and honour of Lata Mangeshkar, affectionately known as Lata didi, who died at the age of 92 on February 6.
In a statement issued by the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan charitable trust, the award will be given each year to only one individual with path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to the country, its people and the society.
Referring to Modi, who will be the first recipient, the statement added, “He is an international statesman who has put India on the path of global leadership. The spectacular progress that has, and, is taking place in every aspect and dimension of our beloved nation is driven and inspired by him. He is indeed one of the greatest leaders our great nation has seen in its glorious history of thousands of years.”
On February 6 evening, Modi paid his last respects to Lata Mangeshkar at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai where her funeral was held. Taking to Twitter, Modi said earlier in the day that her songs brought out a variety of emotions.
“She (Lata Mangeshkar) closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India,” Modi added.
'Attack' on Kirit Somaiya: Devendra Fadnavis says will take up issue with Centre
Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday he will take up the issue of the alleged attack on Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya with the Centre. The BJP's former MP in the Lok Sabha, Somaiya, alleged that on Saturday night that he was injured in an attack by workers of the ruling Shiv Sena. Somaiya is already at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government over the INS Vikrant cheating case.
Your Space: Need strict laws, more awareness about organ donation
Organ donation regulation is still in its infancy in India, owing to the fact that organ donation is not merely a medical issue. Government facilities remain understaffed and underequipped in many places, making organ donation heavily reliant on private hospitals. This also prevents a significant number of people from being aware of the procedure of organ donation. Poor people, those who are in serious need of money will be used for such illegal practices.
Ashish Mishra surrenders after top court rejected bail in Lakhimpur Kheri case
Union minister Ajay Mishra's an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, son Ashish Mishra, surrendered at the district jail on Sunday, a week after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail and asked him to surrender in a week. The top court had observed that the Allahabad High Court had shown "tearing hurry" in giving relief and adopted a “myopic view of the evidence".
Karnataka CM calls Hubballi violence a 'big conspiracy'
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday called the recent violence in the city over an alleged social media post, a 'big conspiracy' and said his government has taken the incident seriously. Asked whether the government would initiate bull-dozer kind of action, Bommai said there are various ways of taking action. We had adopted strong measures in the wake of DJ-Halli and KG Halli violence in Bengaluru. "It will be a Karnataka model," he added.
Delhi’s Ashram underpass opened for public
The much-delayed Ashram underpass project, which missed eight deadlines, was finally permanently opened up for traffic on Sunday by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia with a formal inauguration ceremony. The underpass will provide a signal-free ride between Nizamuddin and Badarpur on Mathura Road at Ashram intersection and has come as a big relief for thousands of people commuting through this stretch every day.
