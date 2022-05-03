Why this painting at Denmark PM's house garnering praises from Odisha BJP MPs

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen gave a tour of her residence to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and showed the Pattachitra painting - folklores of Odisha - gifted by him during her last India visit.

Several top BJP leaders from Odisha took to Twitter and shared a picture of the moment as the two premiers shared a lighter moment on the painting that encapsulates the rich culture of India and its coastal state.

"India's soft power and Odisha's treasure in the form of Pattachitra painting adorns the Denmark PM HE Frederiksen's residence. She gave a tour of her residence to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji and showed the painting gifted by PM Modi during her last India visit. Proud moment!" union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted.

"When the PM of Denmark HE Frederiksen was giving a tour of her residence to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, he spotted the Pattachitra painting of Odisha adorning her house. Modi Ji had gifted this painting to her during her last visit to India," BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted.

"The painting not only encapsulates the rich culture of India and Odisha but also reflects upon the growing soft power of India," he added.

"Folklores of Odisha- Pattachitra painting at Denmark PM’s residence," Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote.

The BJP Mahila Morcha also tweeted.

"There is no better gift than your cultural heritage in the form of traditional arts. A #Pattachitra from #Odisha was gifted to Denmark’s PM Frederiksen by Hon'ble PM @narendramodi during her last visit to India. Thank you Modi Ji for always giving priority to culture of Odisha," Odisha MLA Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra tweeted.

What is Pattachitra?

The Pattachitra when painted on cloth follows a traditional process of preparation of the canvas. First, the base is prepared by coating the cloth with the soft, white, stone powder of chalk and glue made from tamarind seeds.

This gives the cloth tensile strength and a smooth, semi-absorbent surface, allowing it to accept the paint. The artist does not use a pencil or charcoal for the preliminary drawings. It is a tradition to complete the borders of the painting first.

The painter then starts making a rough sketch directly with the brush using light red and yellow. The main flat colours are applied next; the colours used are normally white, red, yellow, and black. The painter then finishes the painting with fine stokes of black brush lines, giving the effect of penwork.

When the painting is completed it is held over a charcoal fire and lacquer is applied to the surface. This makes the painting water-resistant and durable, besides giving it a shining finish.

Modi held one-to-one conversations and delegation-level talks with the Danish PM to boost the India-Denmark friendship. After the conclusion level talks, the two sides also signed seven agreements.

PM Modi's Denmark visit started shortly after concluding his Berlin visit on Tuesday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aniruddha Dhar Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail