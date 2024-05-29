 ‘Why was I arrested, if PM is saying…’: Arvind Kejriwal on Narendra Modi's remarks | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
‘Why was I arrested, if PM is saying…’: Arvind Kejriwal on Narendra Modi's remarks

ByHT News Desk
May 29, 2024 04:45 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal has been claiming that PM Modi's remarks on him in a recent interview meant that the Delhi excise policy scam case was wrong.

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted there was no evidence against him in the alleged liquor policy scam.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

"Why was I arrested, if PM is saying there is no evidence against me?" said Arvind Kejriwal in Jalandhar, reported news agency PTI.

Kejriwal has been asserting that PM Modi's remarks in a recent interview indicate that the Delhi excise policy scam case was unfounded, as no recovery of the alleged money involved had been made.

"The PM was asked in an interview that Kejriwal was saying that no evidence has been found in the case. The PM said no money was found because Kejriwal is an experienced thief. He accepted that no recovery was made," Kejriwal had said.

"To hide it, he said Kejriwal is an 'anubhavi chor'. This is just an excuse to prove the wrong arrests right. When you have accepted that excise scam is wrong, please release those who have been arrested," he added.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case associated with now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22. Later, he was imprisoned in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

The Delhi CM is currently out on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court, allowing him to campaign for Aam Aadmi Party in the Lok Sabha election 2024. The apex court has asked Kejriwal to surrender on June 2.

Ahead of his surrender, Kejriwal recently put a plea for the extension of his interim bail by seven days on medical grounds in the Delhi excise policy case. However, the Supreme Court's Registry on Wednesday refused to accept an urgent hearing request on the matter.

The AAP national convenor had sought an extension of one week time, stating that he needed to undergo diagnostic tests, including a PET-CT Scan. In his application, Kejriwla said recent medical tests revealed elevated blood glucose and ketone levels, which may cause potential kidney-related complications and damage.

