Widespread rain and thunderstorm likely over western Himalayan region today

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely over the western Himalayan region on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

A western disturbance as a trough in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies and an induced cyclonic circulation over Punjab and neighbourhood persists. Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds (with a speed of 30-40kmph) are very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next two days and isolated rainfall/snowfall thereafter. Scattered to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds (with a speed of 30-40kmph) over Punjab and north Haryana, Chandigarh; isolated rainfall over northwest Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next 24 hours are likely.

Duststorm/thunderstorm and gusty winds (with a speed of 40-50kmph) are very likely at isolated places over west Rajasthan and thunderstorms with gusty winds (with a speed of 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over east Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.

Heatwave conditions are likely to develop in isolated pockets over southwest Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next 24 hours and over Madhya Pradesh and east Vidarbha during the next two days.