Widespread rain in Andaman, Nicobar region; thunderstorms likely over N-E states

A low pressure area over south Andaman Sea is likely to bring widespread rain and thunderstorms over Andaman and Nicobar region and the northeastern states today, according to India Meteorological Department.

A low pressure area is lying over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. It is likely to become more marked over central parts of Andaman Sea and likely to concentrate into a depression over the same region during the next 48 hours.

Under its influence, widespread rainfall is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar islands during the next five days and isolated heavy rainfall is likely today.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds are also likely over the islands during the next three days. Fishermen are advised not to venture into south Andaman Sea and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal today; into North Andaman Sea on April 2; into north Bay of Bengal and along and off north Odisha-West Bengal coast. Under the influence of strong lower level south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal and other favourable meteorological conditions, widespread rainfall with thunderstorm or lightning and gusty winds are likely over the northeastern region till Friday. Heavy rain is also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya today. It may cause landslide or mudslide and inundation in low lying areas over parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

The maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degrees C over most parts of northwest and central India during the next 2-3 days, leading to an abatement of heatwave conditions. Strong surface winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) is likely over parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during the next 48 hours and over Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during the next 24 hours. “Heatwave conditions are unlikely for 2-3 days because of very strong westerly winds,” said K Sathi Devi, head,national weather forecasting centre.