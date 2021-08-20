Widespread rain likely over Bihar, Uttarakhand and east UP from today: IMD

Widespread rain is likely over Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the next two-three days while scattered rain is likely over parts of the rest of northwest India, according to India Meteorological Department’s Friday bulletin.

The western end of the monsoon trough is near its normal position and the eastern end is south of its normal position. The eastern end of monsoon trough is very likely to shift gradually northwards towards foothills of Himalayas during the next 24 hours. There is a cyclonic circulation over south Bihar and its neighbourhood. It is likely to move nearly westwards during the next two days. Due to above meteorological conditions, enhanced rainfall activity is likely over parts of northwest India and Bihar: Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain is likely over Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from August 20 to 23. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand on Friday.

Also Read | Monsoon revival begins in northwest India but high rainfall unlikely: IMD

Scattered rainfall is likely over West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and east Rajasthan over the weekend with isolated heavy rainfall over these areas on Friday and Saturday.

Enhanced rainfall activity is likely over Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours--widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rain is likely over Gujarat region, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh on Friday and Saturday.

Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and northeast India.