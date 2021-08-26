Widespread rain likely over several N-E parts, says IMD

Widespread and heavy rain is likely over several parts of northeast India till end of August while weak monsoon conditions will continue over northwest, central India and the west coast according to India Meteorological Department.

The entire monsoon trough at mean sea level is lying close to the foothills of the Himalayas. It is likely to remain there till Thursday. In view of the likely formation of a cyclonic circulation over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal on Friday, the eastern end of the monsoon trough is likely to shift southwards from Friday. The western end is likely to start shifting southwards from Sunday.

Strong southerly/south-westerly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast India are very likely to continue to prevail till Thursday. Due to these meteorological conditions, widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely to continue over northeast India, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till Friday. Isolated extremely heavy rain is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on August 25. Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to continue over Uttarakhand till Saturday and isolated heavy falls likely over Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh till Friday. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rain over Tamil Nadu is also likely during the next five days and over Kerala till Saturday.

Subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over northwest, central India and the west coast during the next four days.