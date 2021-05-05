Widespread rain over east, peninsular, and parts of north India likely this week

There is likely to be widespread rain and thunderstorms over east, peninsular and parts of north India this week, according to India Meteorological Department.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over west Uttar Pradesh and its neighbourhood and a trough is running from this circulation to Assam.This east-west trough is likely to persist over east and adjoining northeast India during the next 4-5 days.

There is a trough (area of low pressure) in westerlies also. Under the influence of these systems, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or thunderstorm activity is very likely over northeastern states and West Bengal and Sikkim; and scattered rain or thundershower over rest parts of east India during the next 5 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh from May 5 to 8; Assam & Meghalaya from May 4 to 8; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on May 5,6 and 8; sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on May 4, 5, 7 & 8. Thunderstorm and lightning activity accompanied with gusty winds is also likely over most parts of east and northeast during the next 4-5 days.

Under the influence of north-south trough over south peninsula at lower levels, light or moderate scattered to fairly widespread rain or thunder is very likely over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and coastal and south interior Karnataka; and isolated rain or thundershower over rest parts of south peninsular India during the next 5 days.

Meanwhile up north, under the influence of consecutive Western Disturbances, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or thundershower is very likely over western Himalayan region and isolated rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is also likely over plains of northwest India during the next 5 days. Heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand on May 6. No heat wave is likely over any part of the country during the next 5 days.