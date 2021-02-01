IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Widespread rain, thunderstorms likely over NW India this week
Representational Image. (ANI)
Representational Image. (ANI)
india news

Widespread rain, thunderstorms likely over NW India this week

Widespread thundershowers are expected over the plains of northwest India from February 3 to 6, according to
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:16 AM IST

Widespread thundershowers are expected over the plains of northwest India from February 3 to 6, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan region from tonight. Under its influence, scattered rain/snow with moderate thunderstorm and lightning is likely over the hills during February 1 and 2. Another Western Disturbance, in quick succession, is also likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from February 2 and plains of northwest India from February 3.

Due to the Western Disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread and moderate rain/snow with isolated thunderstorm and hail is likely over the Western Himalayan region during February 3 and 5.

Due to interaction of southwesterlies associated with the Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies from the Bay of Bengal, widespread light to moderate rain/thundershowers is likely over the plains of northwest India and adjoining Central India during February 3 to 6 with maximum intensity on February 4.

Rain and thunderstorms are also expected over adjoining Central India during February 4 and 5 and over adjoining east India on February 6.

Also read | Delhi had seven cold wave days in January this year, maximum since 2008

Dense to very dense fog was observed on Monday at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Visibility recorded at 5.30 am today was less than 26 m over Bareilly, Bahraich, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Gorakhpur; less than 50 m at Varanasi, Patna, Bhagalpur, Purnea, Agartala; less than 500 m at Palam and Safdarjung in Delhi.

“The WD approaching on Sunday night will mostly affect the Western Himalayas. But the next Western Disturbance approaching on February 2 will be more intense and will bring both snowfall to the hills and rain to the plains. In Delhi-NCR on February 4 and 5, its likely to cause thunderstorms with light rain. After the WD passes, minimum temperatures will drop once again over northwest India, but cold wave is unlikely because climatologically, we are moving towards comparatively higher minimum temperatures,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

MONSOON

Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting company in its initial forecast for monsoon in 2021 released on Sunday projected that its likely to be a “normal” monsoon year with rainfall of 96% to 104% of the long period average (LPA). Last year, monsoon was driven by La Niña which is peaking right now. It will decline during the spring and turn neutral later through the monsoon season. It also means that monsoon 2021 is going to be a devolving La Niña to start with. This trend of Pacific Ocean temperatures may not lead to an above normal or excess rainfall.

“Models and other global weather reports are indicating a normal monsoon this year. Presently, La Nina is at its peak. By the time monsoon arrives, we may see El Niño and the Southern Oscillation (ENSO) Neutral conditions. The sea surface temperatures are likely to rise soon in the equatorial Pacific Ocean and the probability of continued La Niña will fall. We expect good rains in the first half of monsoon, thereafter rains may decrease a bit. Chances of below normal monsoon are almost nil,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (Climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather.

ENSO is a periodic fluctuation in sea surface temperature and the air pressure of the overlying atmosphere across the equatorial Pacific Ocean according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

ENSO has a major influence on weather and climate patterns such as heavy rains, floods and drought. El Niño has a warming influence on global temperatures, while La Niña has the opposite effect. In India, for example, El Nino is associated with drought or weak monsoon while La Nina is associated with strong monsoon and above average rains and colder winters.

This monsoon, IMD is likely to issue a special seasonal forecast for rain-fed areas where there is no irrigation facility. It is also like to use a multi-model ensemble forecast ( a combination of different models) to predict monsoon rains this year.

“Its too early to make a monsoon forecast. We cannot share details now,” said M Mohapatra, director general, IMD. Last year, the total rainfall recorded in monsoon was 108.7% of long period average and in 2019 it was 110% of LPA --consecutive years of above normal monsoon. Before 2020 and 2019, consecutive years of above normal monsoon were recorded in 1958 and 1959.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Commuters out in the rain at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, India.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Commuters out in the rain at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, India.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
india news

News updates from HT: IMD predicts rain over northwest India this week

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:52 AM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App “shall be advised to all,” the SOPs read.(PTI)
Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App “shall be advised to all,” the SOPs read.(PTI)
india news

Cinema halls, theatres to run at full capacity from Monday: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:36 AM IST
  • The announcement in this regard was made on Sunday by Union minister for information and broadcasting (I&B) Prakash Javadekar. Mandatory face masks and sanitisation of auditorium after every screening are among the latest SOPs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (ANI)
Representational Image. (ANI)
india news

Widespread rain, thunderstorms likely over NW India this week

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:16 AM IST
Widespread thundershowers are expected over the plains of northwest India from February 3 to 6, according to
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to people aware of the details, the party won 3.575 million votes in the local body elections, about 17.20% of the total votes counted.. In picture - BJP leader K Surendran.(Twitter)
According to people aware of the details, the party won 3.575 million votes in the local body elections, about 17.20% of the total votes counted.. In picture - BJP leader K Surendran.(Twitter)
india news

BJP banks on local poll gains to make inroads in Kerala

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:49 AM IST
Party aims to target the Pinarayi Vijayan govt on the gold smuggling racket and Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The aim of the terrorists is to reach Pathankot-Jammu-Srinagar National Highway by 2 or 3 am so they are picked by OGWs on Indian side and transported to safe places.(PTI)
The aim of the terrorists is to reach Pathankot-Jammu-Srinagar National Highway by 2 or 3 am so they are picked by OGWs on Indian side and transported to safe places.(PTI)
india news

After Balakot strike, Pakistani bids to infiltrate via the Jammu border up: BSF

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:57 AM IST
Since Pakistan terms Jammu IB as ‘working boundary’, it attempts to change status quo of the IB.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Relatives of farmers who are believed to have died by suicide over debt issues, congregate during the ongoing protest against new farm laws, at Tikri Border (Photo by Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Relatives of farmers who are believed to have died by suicide over debt issues, congregate during the ongoing protest against new farm laws, at Tikri Border (Photo by Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
india news

Farmers' protest LIVE: Delhi Police beefs up security at Delhi-UP border

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • PM Modi has said his government's offer on agri laws made to protesting farmers "still stands" and the Centre was a just a "phone call away" for talks.
READ FULL STORY
Senior AIADMK leader KP Munusamy indicated that a reconciliation with Sasikala was possible.(AFP)
Senior AIADMK leader KP Munusamy indicated that a reconciliation with Sasikala was possible.(AFP)
india news

TN poll battle heats up as Sasikala leaves hospital

By Sharan Poovanna, Divya Chandrababu, Bengaluru/chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:26 AM IST
The developments have added to the intensity of the upcoming polls in which the AIADMK is consolidating its resources to take on its bitter rival, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shukla’s two-year tenure as agency chief will end on February 3. He had joined the agency on February 4, 2019.(HT file photo)
Shukla’s two-year tenure as agency chief will end on February 3. He had joined the agency on February 4, 2019.(HT file photo)
india news

Farm stir, budget session likely to delay selection of next CBI director

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:19 AM IST
The selection committee has to decide the name of the next CBI director from among a panel of officers belonging to four batches – 1984 to 1987 – of the Indian Police Service (IPS).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Following the block-level conventions, the state Congress units have been told to organise district level padayatras (walks) before February 20.(PTI)
Following the block-level conventions, the state Congress units have been told to organise district level padayatras (walks) before February 20.(PTI)
india news

Congress plans campaign against Centre across states over farm laws

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:11 AM IST
In a letter to all state Congress chiefs dated Saturday, general secretary in charge of organisation KC Venugopal called for block-level conventions on the farm laws to be organised before February 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo(REUTERS)
india news

UP Police issue notice to 220 tractor owners; Oppn says move to threaten farmers

PTI, Ballia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:52 AM IST
The police, however, stated that the notices have nothing to do with the farmers' protest against the Centre’s new agriculture laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We will come up with some guidelines on it (OTT) soon,” Prakash Javadekar said.(PTI)
"We will come up with some guidelines on it (OTT) soon,” Prakash Javadekar said.(PTI)
india news

Will release norms for regulating content on OTT platforms: Government

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:36 AM IST
“OTT platforms do not come under the purview of Press Council Act, Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act or Censor Board," Prakash Javadekar said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait addresses farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Delhi-Ghazipur border, in Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait addresses farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Delhi-Ghazipur border, in Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
india news

Took political support for farm stir after democracy was mocked: Rakesh Tikait

PTI, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:35 AM IST
Took political support for farmers' movement only after democracy was mocked: Rakesh Tikait
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Opposition, however, plans to corner the government on the issue of the three contentious farm laws.(ANI)
The Opposition, however, plans to corner the government on the issue of the three contentious farm laws.(ANI)
india news

Opposition parties may attend key debates to step up pressure

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:51 AM IST
Parties have prepared to push an adjournment motion on the farm issue on February 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The unique helpline became operational for the budget session to help MPs quickly access reference notes and background material for debates.(HT Photo)
The unique helpline became operational for the budget session to help MPs quickly access reference notes and background material for debates.(HT Photo)
india news

Calls for PM’s number, vaccines flood 24/7 helpline for MPs

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:31 AM IST
Some people have dialled the helpline to ask for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s phone number. One person called up the staff to seek an appointment with the PM as he “needs to give the PM some advice on the farmers’ protests.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the 15 days since the beginning of the country’s inoculation drive, more 3.7 million health care workers had been administered the shot.(PTI)
In the 15 days since the beginning of the country’s inoculation drive, more 3.7 million health care workers had been administered the shot.(PTI)
india news

‘Vaccination rate best in world in 1st 15 days’: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:40 AM IST
We are not only running the world’s biggest vaccination drive but we are also the fastest in vaccinating our citizens,” PM Modi said in his 73rd episode of his monthly radio address.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP