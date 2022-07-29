Widespread rainfall in northwest India till July 31: IMD

Northwest India is likely to witness widespread rainfall till July 31, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The western end of monsoon trough is at mean sea level near its normal position and eastern end is north of its normal position.

A north-south trough is running from north interior Karnataka to Comorin area across South Interior Karnataka and Interior Tamil Nadu.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu and Kashmir and West Uttar Pradesh on Friday; Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh till July 31; over East Uttar Pradesh during July 29 to August 2.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Punjab, north Haryana-Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh on Friday and Uttarakhand till July 31.

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning very likely to continue over Central, West, East and South India during next 3-4 days.

Isolated heavy rain is very likely over Jharkhand on July 30; Bihar till August 2; Gangetic West Bengal on July 31; Rayalaseema till August 2, Coastal Andhra Pradesh till August 2, Coastal Karnataka, over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, South Interior Karnataka till July 2.