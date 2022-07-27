Northwest India to witness rainfall from today: IMD

Rain over northwest India is likely to pick up from today and there is likely to be widespread rain over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradeshon Thursday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A low-pressure area is lying over northwest Arabian Sea. The monsoon trough is likely to continue to shift gradually northwards during next 2 days leading to increase in rainfall activity over North India from today onwards.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from Thursday.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over East Rajasthan and neighbourhood regions extending up to lower tropospheric levels.

A trough is running from the cyclonic circulation to West central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu & Kashmir till July 31; Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand also till July 31; Rajasthan on Wednesday; Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, north Punjab, north Haryana-Chandigarh till July 31.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 28 and 29. Only isolated rain is likely over Delhi around July 28.