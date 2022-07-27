Pune witnesses third wettest July this year since 1996: IMD
Although the India Meteorological Department (IMD) continues to forecast little or no rain for Pune towards the end of the month, this July has been the third wettest since 1996 with a total 322.9 mm of rainfall reported over the entire month. On Tuesday, Pune and the adjoining areas reported no rainfall as per the weather department.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that Pune will report light rainfall over the next few days. “There are chances of gradual cloudy weather along with light rainfall. Partly cloudy weather is likely to persist till the end of this week. August is also likely to start with light rainfall for Pune city and the adjoining areas,” said Kashyapi.
While June started on a dry note for Pune, the first two weeks of July recorded an active monsoon following which rainfall deficiency reduced (rainfall is now in excess). On Tuesday, the IMD noted that seasonal rainfall from June 1 to July 26 was 357.9 mm, which is 58.6 mm more than normal.
According to IMD, Marathwada and central Maharashtra are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall till July 28. “Konkan and Goa and Vidarbha may also receive widespread rainfall till July 27. Lightning and thunderstorms are likely in parts of Marathwada, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha till July 27,” said IMD officials. According to the weather department, the monsoon trough at mean sea level runs south of its normal position. “It is very likely to continue to shift gradually northwards till July 28 leading to an increase in rainfall activity over north India from July 27,” said IMD officials.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
