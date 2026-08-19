Wife, lover allegedly kill husband and son in Chikkabanavara, police say

The 25-year-old woman murdered her husband and son with the help of her lover in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday, adding that the duo, who have been arrested, confessed to the crime during interrogation.

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On Monday, a 35-year-old man and his five-year-old son were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their home in Chikkabanavara town. The incident came to light after the woman contacted the police helpline. “We had gone to a relative’s house and returned on Sunday evening. When I woke up on Monday morning, I found my husband and son lying unresponsive,” the woman reportedly told the police. A murder probe began after Abhinandan’s mother lodged a complaint alleging that her son and grandson had been murdered.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Harini, wife of the deceased Abhinandan, and her paramour Vinay (30).

“Harini and Vinay have confessed to the crime during interrogation. They have been in a relationship for around five years. We are investigating the circumstances that led them to plan and execute the murders,” Chikkabanavara police inspector Bacsavaraju said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the preliminary investigation, Harini allegedly called Vinay to her house on Sunday at around 11 pm on the night of the incident. Police suspect that she switched off the CCTV cameras installed at the house before Vinay entered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the preliminary investigation, Harini allegedly called Vinay to her house on Sunday at around 11 pm on the night of the incident. Police suspect that she switched off the CCTV cameras installed at the house before Vinay entered. {{/usCountry}}

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The two allegedly attacked Abhinandan with a household iron rod, striking him on the head. Police said Yaduveer witnessed the incident. Fearing that the child could later reveal what he had seen, Harini and Vinay allegedly smothered him to death.

After the murders, the accused allegedly attempted to destroy evidence and make the deaths appear different from the actual sequence of events. Police suspect that an attempt was also made to create the impression that the child had died due to suffocation while asleep.

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