e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Wife of Odia JCO killed at Galwan valley yet to know of husband’s death

Wife of Odia JCO killed at Galwan valley yet to know of husband’s death

Soren’s former colleague in Bihar regiment said China needs to be taught a lesson for ‘back-stabbing’

india Updated: Jun 17, 2020 15:12 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Nandu Ram Soren is survived by his wife and three daughters
Nandu Ram Soren is survived by his wife and three daughters(Sourced Photo)
         

Among the 20 Indian Army personnel killed during the face-off with Chinese Army at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday, was Odisha’s Nandu Ram Soren, a Naib Subedar deployed in 16 Bihar Regiment.

Soren, a 43-year-old Santhali tribal hailing from Champauda village of Bijatala block in Mayurbhanj district had joined the army in 1997 and was the only earning member of his extended family. “He was the eldest among us 4 brothers and used to help us financially. As our parents are no more, he was the head of the family,” said his younger brother Daman Soren.

Daman said Ram’s wife and three daughters who stay in Rairangpur town, about 3 km away, are yet to be told about his demise. “I don’t think she can bear the loss. We are dreading to pass on the news to her,” he said. Soon after news filtered in, local BJP MLA Naba Charan Majhi visited Soren’s family to console the grieving brothers.

Also Read: Indian Army should give a befitting reply: Father of soldier killed in India-China border violence

Nandu Ram’s senior in Bihar regiment and his native friend, Mahendra Nath Mahanta said both of them had met at Mayurbhanj six months ago when on leave from duty. Mahanta retired from 154 TA Battalion under 16 Bihar Regiment this month.

“Both of us served in the same unit for about 8 years. I spoke to him two months ago when he called up. I can’t believe he is not any more. He had promised to meet me next time he visited home,” said Mahanta.

Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Bhaichung Bhutia pay tribute to Indian soldiers killed in Galwan clash

The retired army man said soon after he heard about the death of Nandu Ram, he found it difficult to control his rage. “What China has done is nothing less than back stabbing. In Indian Army we are taught to look the enemy in the eye and fight. We never hit from the back. We have to teach China a lesson,” said Mahanta.

tags
top news
‘India wants peace but capable of giving befitting reply if instigated’: PM Modi on Ladakh face-off
‘India wants peace but capable of giving befitting reply if instigated’: PM Modi on Ladakh face-off
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
Odia JCO killed at Galwan Valley was family’s lone breadwinner
Odia JCO killed at Galwan Valley was family’s lone breadwinner
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In