Wife, son of advisor to Jammu-Kashmir L-G test positive for Covid-19

Wife, son of advisor to Jammu-Kashmir L-G test positive for Covid-19

The Jammu-Kashmir L-G advisor whose wife and son have tested positive for Covid-19, has gone into self-quarantine at the super-specialty hospital.

india Updated: May 25, 2020 19:12 IST
HT Correspondent |Edited by: Anubha Rohatgi
HT Correspondent |Edited by: Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Jammu
The result of the samples of the advisor's kin came on Sunday night in which they tested positive for the infection.
The result of the samples of the advisor’s kin came on Sunday night in which they tested positive for the infection.(HT File Photo )
         

The wife and son of an advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor GC Murmu have tested positive for the Covid-19 infection, officials said on Monday. The mother-son duo was admitted to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspecialty hospital in Kakryal area of Reasi district late Sunday.

“The advisor’s wife and his son, who returned from Delhi a couple of days ago, were tested positive and late last night they were shifted to Katra’s super-specialty hospital. The advisor has gone into self-quarantine at the super-specialty hospital,” officials said on Monday.

The result of their samples came on Sunday night in which they tested positive for the infection.

Meanwhile, an income tax lawyer from Jammu’s Trikuta Nagar, who died on Sunday night at a private hospital, was tested positive for Covid-19 after his death. The 63-year-old man was hospitalised on May 22 for kidney-related ailments. His samples were taken the next day to test for coronavirus infection. Doctors at the hospital said he had comorbidity and died of Covid-19.

“His sample was taken after his death and it was tested positive”, an official of the hospital said on Monday.

This is the third death from coronavirus disease in Jammu region. A woman from Tikri village in Udhampur and a retired Special Bureau officer from Digiana in Jammu district were the two others who died due to Covid-19.

Jammu-Kashmir principal secretary Rohit Kansal, meanwhile, said that relaxations in lockdown 4.0 should not be taken for granted and after people should not squander the gains made in the past two months of lockdown.

“While we have increased our testing capacity to 350 percent in the last one month and as of today we are conducting 8100 tests per day, we should not squander the gains made during the lockdown since March 25,” he said.

“Cumulatively, we have conducted 1.32 lakh tests so far across Jammu and Kashmir and our test rate is now 10,000 per million,” he said and added that 90,000 returnees, who returned to J&K via trains, buses and flights have also been tested.

