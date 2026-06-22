Wild elephant calf falls into well in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, rescue operation underway

The Forest Department on Monday launched a rescue operation for a wild elephant calf that fell into a well on a private property at Thannithodu here, officials said.

On Sunday night, the calf accidentally fell into an abandoned well, around 20 feet deep and without water.(AP File/Representative Image)

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According to forest officials, an elephant herd had strayed into a rubber plantation owned by a local resident, Gopi, located near the forest area.

On Sunday night, the calf accidentally fell into an abandoned well, around 20 feet deep and without water.

Residents noticed the cries of elephants at around 4 am on Monday and upon checking the area, found the calf trapped inside the well.

Officials of the Thannithodu Forest Range Office were immediately informed and rushed to the spot.

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Forest officials said efforts were underway to rescue the calf by breaking one side of the well and creating a slope using an excavator so that it could climb out safely.

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{{^usCountry}} The rescue team is also maintaining vigilance as the elephant herd was initially present near the site before moving back into the forest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rescue team is also maintaining vigilance as the elephant herd was initially present near the site before moving back into the forest. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said that once the calf is rescued, efforts would be made to reunite it with the herd. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that once the calf is rescued, efforts would be made to reunite it with the herd. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If that attempt fails, the calf would be shifted to a rehabilitation centre, they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If that attempt fails, the calf would be shifted to a rehabilitation centre, they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, local residents complained that wild elephant herds frequently enter human habitations and agricultural lands in the area, causing damage to crops and property. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, local residents complained that wild elephant herds frequently enter human habitations and agricultural lands in the area, causing damage to crops and property. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} They alleged that the Forest Department has failed to take adequate measures to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They alleged that the Forest Department has failed to take adequate measures to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of residents. {{/usCountry}}

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