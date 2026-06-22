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Wild elephant calf falls into well in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, rescue operation underway

Residents noticed the cries of elephants at around 4 am on Monday and upon checking the area, found the calf trapped inside the well.

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 11:38 am IST
PTI |
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The Forest Department on Monday launched a rescue operation for a wild elephant calf that fell into a well on a private property at Thannithodu here, officials said.

On Sunday night, the calf accidentally fell into an abandoned well, around 20 feet deep and without water.(AP File/Representative Image)

According to forest officials, an elephant herd had strayed into a rubber plantation owned by a local resident, Gopi, located near the forest area.

On Sunday night, the calf accidentally fell into an abandoned well, around 20 feet deep and without water.

Residents noticed the cries of elephants at around 4 am on Monday and upon checking the area, found the calf trapped inside the well.

Officials of the Thannithodu Forest Range Office were immediately informed and rushed to the spot.

Also Read| SC directs Kerala govt to take custody of state's tallest elephant Raman

Forest officials said efforts were underway to rescue the calf by breaking one side of the well and creating a slope using an excavator so that it could climb out safely.

 
kerala kerala elephant animal rescue
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Home / India News / Wild elephant calf falls into well in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, rescue operation underway
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