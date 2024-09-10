NBWL may grant clearances in flamingo, tiger habitat

The standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife considered two controversial projects at its meeting on July 31, although the decisions, which will have a bearing on Goa’s Mollem wildlife sanctuary and the so-called Flamingo City in Kutch, Gujarat, have not yet been made public. ‘Flamingo-City’ is a traditional breeding site for Flamingo in India. (Representational image)

The two projects are the Goa Tamnar Transmission Project Limited for wildlife clearance and the proposal for use of 12.5907 ha from Kutch Desert Wildlife Sanctuary for laying of 765 kV D/C transmission line from Khavda II-A (GIS) to Lakadia .

The proposed transmission line passes through Kutch Desert Wildlife Sanctuary and its ecologically sensitive area and Banni Forest land which is identified as an Important Bird and Biodiversity Area (IBA) by Birdlife International.

The area hosts a range of important flora and fauna particularly the higher diversity and densities of bird species and provides breeding sites for two species of Flamingos (Lesser Flamingo and Greater Flamingos). ‘Flamingo-City’ a raised mud bed located in the north-central part of the sanctuary is a traditional breeding site for Flamingo in India.

The Goa Tamnar project involves proposal for use of 27.092 ha of forest land from Bhagwan Mahaveer Mollem Wildlife Sanctuary according to the proposal. The sanctuary has tigers, gaurs, sambar deer, sloth bears and wild pigs according to the application.

The decision of the standing committees on granting clearance to the project or minutes of meeting have not yet been made public. Union environment minister, Bhupender Yadav presided over the meeting.

Around 7881 trees are likely to be cleared for the Mollem project. Of these 627 trees are 91-120 cm girth class; 189 trees are in 121- 150 cm girth class; and 79 trees are above 151 cm girth class.

The state wildlife board has recommended the project for clearance as per agenda. The Goa wildlife board has observed: “The proposal is recommended for wildlife clearance in larger public interest subject to compliance of mitigationmeasures and all suggestions included in this Inspection Report.”

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), as per the agenda, raised several red flags: “The project involves felling of 7881 trees. Given the ecological importance of the fragile Western Ghats landscape and terrain complexities, this may have irrefutable negative ecological impact on landscape dynamics and micro-fauna assemblages. Ascertaining these impacts is beyond the scope of this assessment,” it said while adding: “Considering the ecological concerns associated with the project, SC-NBWL may constitute an expert committee comprising of the representatives from MoEFCC, NTCA, Wildlife Institute of India, Goa Forest Department.. causing a site appraisal before recommending the proposal for approval.”

Goa Tamnar Transmission Project Limited (GTTPL) project was envisaged by the ministry of power in 2015, at which time it was smaller (11.54 ha). NBWl approved the project subject to the developer meeting conditions imposed by the state wildlife department. But in 2021, a Supreme Court appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) recommended that instead of clearing canopy of virgin forest cover along 10.5km corridor with 46m ROW in Goa, the proposed 400 Kv line should be drawn along the existing 220 Kv corridor line in Goa State after establishing 400 Kv corridor connectivity between Mapusa and Sangod and 220 Kv line between Sangod and Xeldem. This activity in fact is also part of the present project approved by CEA. This recommendation was accepted by the apex court in April 2022, effectively setting aside NBWL’s 2020 clearance.

The re-emergence of the project has worried environmentalists in Goa who successfully fought against the previous project.

“Clearance for the project, which stretches from Chhattisgarh to Goa crossing multiple states and environmentally protected areas, cannot be seen in isolation. Whether inside or outside protected areas, or inside or outside Goa, but needs to be seen together as a whole. The project will result in large scale cutting of protected forest in the Western Ghats as well as cut through the ecologically sensitive and protected areas. It is important to also note that Goa’s protected areas are being proposed as Tiger Reserves, with an ongoing case in the Supreme Court,” said a statement from Amche Mollem campaign.

Officials in MoEFCC said the minutes of the NBWL meeting have not been finalised yet.