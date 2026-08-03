Will Abhijeet Dipke enter politics? Cockroach Janta Party founder answers big question

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke refuted reports of his intention to formally enter politics or turn CJP into a political entity. Dismissing the speculation, Dipke said people have lost their faith in politics and the election system. In such a situation, the country needs a public movement and not a political party.

Dipke denies any intentions to turn CJP into a political party. Instead, calls for political movement. (PTI/file)

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Alleging misuse of central agencies to tear down parties, Dipke said, "We are seeing how political parties are being split using the ED and CBI. Votes are being deleted in elections. At this point, when people have lost faith in politics, what will we do by forming a political party?" Dipke further claimed that the people were losing faith in the judiciary, as well as, the media.

The Cockroach Janta Party was created by Dipke as a social media movement in May, a day after a remark by CJI Surya Kant using the term “cockroaches” for some youths sparked widespread outrage. The movement, which gained immense traction overnight, went on to lead massive protests against the NEET paper leak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Widely supported by the youth, specially the Gen Z, the protests resulted in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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What's next for CJP?

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The core team of the Cockroach Janta Party will be holding a two-day strategy meet in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on August 5 and 6, CJP had said on its social media handle. CJP founder Dipke, spokespersons and organisational leadership are expected to discuss and take a call on the movement's future course of action.

In a statement posted on its official account on X, the Cockroach Janta Party said the members have held talks with "a wide range of stakeholders" to discuss the party's plan of action. The stakeholders included a team of 50 core volunteers who were participated in the Jantar Mantar protest.

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The Cockroach Janta Party plans to get in touch with its volunteers across India and conduct a nationwide listening tour. The tour will aim to get a grasp of the ground realities of the youth, and find out their needs and aspirations.

Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said CJP was looking for the "best possible path" in order to convert the youth's expectations into "meaningful action".

Also Read | Dipke seeks PM's apology over cops' action on '12-year-olds' during CJP protest

"The defeat of this arrogant government at the hands of the youth shows that when young people come together, they can achieve anything," said Das.

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The CJP further said that it will share its plan of action and the schedule for the CJP listening tour in the coming days.