Home / India News / Will apply ‘rule of majority’, says CEC Rajiv Kumar on Shinde vs Uddhav case

Will apply ‘rule of majority’, says CEC Rajiv Kumar on Shinde vs Uddhav case

india news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 09:33 PM IST

Tuesday’s order by the Supreme Court deals a blow to Uddhav Thackeray who resigned on June 29 following a rebellion by group of rebel Sena legislators led by Eknath Shinde

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had approached the Supreme Court to stop the Election Commission from deciding an application by Eknath Shinde camp that it was the real Shiv Sena (Pratik Chorge/HT File Photo)
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had approached the Supreme Court to stop the Election Commission from deciding an application by Eknath Shinde camp that it was the real Shiv Sena (Pratik Chorge/HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

AHMEDABAD: Chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, said the Election Commission (EC) will be transparent and apply the ‘rule of majority’ to decide Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde’s petition staking claim over the “real” Shiv Sena and the party symbol.

The CEC said the poll body has a transparent process of the “rule of majority” in place and will apply the same when looking into the case.

“There is a set procedure. That procedure mandates us and we define it in terms of a very transparent process by judging and applying the rule of majority. We will apply the ‘rule of majority’ whenever we are looking at it. This will be done after reading the exact decision (of the Supreme Court),” Kumar said in response to a question on the Supreme Court’s order earlier in the day.

A team of ECI led by Kumar was in Gandhinagar to review poll preparedness regarding the upcoming Gujarati Assembly elections.

A constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud earlier in the day dismissed a plea by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s camp to restrain the poll body from adjudicating on the request by the Eknath Shinde camp.

The five-judge bench’s decision deals a blow to Uddhav Thackeray who had to resign on June 29 following a dramatic turn of events sparked off by a group of rebel Sena legislators led by Shinde. A day later, Eknath Shinde took over as chief minister post and proved his majority on the floor of the assembly with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The faction led by Shinde is supported by a majority of the party’s legislators.

On July 19, Eknath Shinde instituted the proceedings before the poll watchdog under para 15 of the 1968 Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order to seek recognition of his faction as the “real” Shiv Sena and allotting it the bow-and-arrow symbol. The panel had earlier issued notice to Uddhav but the exercise was paused on the Supreme Court’s verbal suggestion that the poll watchdog waits till the application is decided.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out