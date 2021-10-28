Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Will celebrate 2022 as 'India-ASEAN Friendship Year’, tweets PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi further said India valued its strategic partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Screengrab)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 07:26 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who virtually attended the 18th ASEAN-India summit on Thursday, said 2022 would be celebrated as the year of friendship with the bloc having completed 30 years of ties. He further said India valued its strategic partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

In a tweet, the Prime Minister wrote, “Attended the 18th ASEAN-India Summit today. Exchanged views with ASEAN partners on regional and global issues. India values its Strategic Partnership with ASEAN. To commemorate 30 years of ASEAN-India Partnership, we decided to celebrate 2022 as 'India-ASEAN Friendship Year'.”

Earlier in the day, addressing the summit, Modi focussed upon the historical ties between India and ASEAN, their shared values, traditions, languages, texts, architecture, culture, food and drink.

"History is witness that India and ASEAN have had vibrant relations for thousands of years. Their glimpses show our shared values, traditions, languages, texts, architecture, culture, food and drink. And that is why the unity and centrality of ASEAN has always been an important priority for India," said the Prime Minister.

He further said India-ASEAN cooperation in the Covid-19 era will keep strengthening relations in the future and form a base for goodwill between the two sides. "Due to Covid-19, all of us had to face a lot of challenges, this challenging time was also a test of the India-ASEAN friendship," he said.

A dao ago, he virtually addressed the 16th East Asia Summit, where he reaffirmed India's focus on a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and the principle of Asean Centrality in the region.

 

