'When Aurangzeb came to Assam...': Himanta Sarma's reply to Kejriwal's tea invite

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday again slammed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal hours after Kejriwal addressed a party meeting in Assam and said Kejriwal is a coward. Replying to Kejriwal's tea invite, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Yes, I will come. But I will also go to Delhi's jhuggi-jhopdi which is like hell. I have campaigned in Delhi. I know. Assam is heaven in comparison with Delhi," Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Read | 'When you come to Delhi': Kejriwal's invitation after Himanta Biswa Sarma's sue threat

Himanta Biswa Sarma replied to Kejriwal's tea invite after Arvind Kejrial addresed a party meet in Assam on Sunday.

"I told Kejriwal that whatever you said against me inside Delhi assembly, say ot outside. Then I will see you in the court. But as he is a coward, he did not say anything against me today. He said some nonsense and went. But he said that in the Assembly. Don't be a coward, mard jaisa baat kijiye..if you are a man, speak like a man; if you are a woman, speak like a woman; if you are a politician, speak like a politician. But he proved that his heroism is limited to Assembly only," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"Kejriwal lied standing under the temple of Maa Kamakhya and said he gave 12 lakh jobs. We called an official of the Delhi government who told us that there are sanctioned posts of 1.5 lahk in Delhi government," Assam chief minister said in a press meet.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said he will write a letter to Kejriwal and ask for a break-up of 12 lakh jobs that he claimed. "He thought we are fools. But we are smarter than he thinks. We enquired and found out that there are only 1.5 lakh posts," Himanta Biswa said.

"I will go to your place. But after than we will go to other places also. Not only where he wants to take us. Why will Assam people want to go to Delhi. Here we have fresh air," Himanta Biswa said.

Kejriwal versus Himanta Biswa Sarma started after Kejriwal recently mentioned the Assam chief minister in his Assembly speech as he criticised the BJP government. Kejriwal accused Himanta Biswa of corruption. Asking whether there is any case against him, Himanta said if Kejriwal makes the same allegation outside the Assembly, he will be sued. In reply to this threat, Kejriwal on Sunday said Himanta Biswa did not adopt Assam's culture which respects its guests. "When you visit Delhi, please come to my place for tea. If you have some time, have food also. Then I will take you out on a tour across Delhi," Kejriwal said.

"No, we know hospitability. But when Aurangzeb came to Assam, Lachit stopped him. Now when you come to Assam to lie, why should we consider you guests? Still, I provided you with security, which you don't do. I tweeted several times during Covid, but you did not reply. Please leave us alone. We don't need to be aam aadmi, we will remain khaas aadmi," Himanta said.

