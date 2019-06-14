‘Will continue to raise special status issue with PM’: Jagan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy may have turned down any standing offer of having a deputy speaker from his party but he is clear that he wants a good relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hopes that the PM’s heart would “soften” one day to grant the state special category status. “... I told him also, that every time I meet him, I will never let you forget the special category status,” he told HT.

On West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s refusal to attend the Niti Aayog meeting, Jagan said it was “a different story’’ as they were rivals. “We don’t see anybody as a threat,’’ he said.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 23:20 IST