Will die, but not ally with BJP: Priyanka slams SP-BSP allegations

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at the Akhilesh Yada-led Samajwadi Party (SP) and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for alleging that the grand old party was colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She said she would rather die, but have any kind of tie-up with the saffron camp.

Addressing a 'Pratigya Rally' of the party in Gorakhpur, Gandhi urged those present at the gathering to think why the SP and BSP leadership was never seen standing by them during their tough times. “They (SP and BSP) say the Congress is working in collusion with the BJP. I want to ask -- why don't they stand with you in your tough times? Only the Congress is fighting. I will die, but never have any kind of relationship with BJP,” Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Recalling her grandmother and late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, Vadra said she knew she could be murdered, but never bowed down as she promised to keep her own vows. “For her, there was nothing greater than your faith in her. It's because of her teachings that I'm standing in front of you and I'll also never break your faith,” Vadra, who has been on a mission to revive the Congress' fate in the state, said.

Addressing women voters of the state, which is scheduled to see assembly election next year, Vadra promised to continue her fight for them and the former would change the face of politics. “I want to tell my sisters -- I'll fight for you. The Congress will fight for you. I want to give power to you so that you can fight your struggle. When 40 per cent women will come into politics, they will change the face of politics,” she said.

Further hitting out the SP and BSP, she said it was them who closed down all mills that were opened during previous Congress regimes in the state. “You know who shut down sugarcane mills established during Congress governments here. The governments of SP and BSP closed those mills and they're saying that Congress is working in collusion with BJP.”

She also hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government for announcing a raise in the minimum support price (MSP) for sugarcane only months ahead of the election. “It has been said that the MSP for sugarcane will be raised. Why are you announcing it now? What were you doing in the last four-and-a-half years? Didn't you find the right time to increase the price of sugarcane till then?” she added.

