Will discuss strategies to continue stir: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in UP

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said the farmers' groups would discuss strategies on continuing the agitation against the three contentious farm laws at the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar.

Thousands of farmers from across the country have gathered at GIC ground in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, responding to the call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella of farmers' unions leading the protests against the amended farm laws introduced by the Centre in November 2020.

SKM leaders said Sunday's gathering in Muzaffarnagar would set the stage for ‘Mission Uttar Pradesh’ to continue discussions on issues concerning the farmers. They said they were expecting around a lakh participants at the gathering.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter in support of the protesting farmers at the Kisan Mahapanchayat.

किसान इस देश की आवाज हैं।

किसान देश का गौरव हैं।



किसानों की हुंकार के सामने किसी भी सत्ता का अहंकार नहीं चलता।



खेती-किसानी को बचाने और अपनी मेहनत का हक मांगने की लड़ाई में पूरा देश किसानों के साथ है।#मुजफ्फरनगर_किसान_महापंचायत — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 5, 2021

The district administration made elaborate security arrangements given the mega-gathering. It has deployed six companies of the provincial armed constabulary (PAC) and two companies of rapid action force (RAF) other than police forces from various districts in and around the venue.

The district administration turned down the request of RLD chief Jayant Chowdhary to shower flowers on farmers from a helicopter preempting any stampede-like situation.

Expressing their solidarity for the farmers different khap panchayats have arranged for community feasts for the protesting farmers even as local gurdwaras are organising langars while members of the Muslim community have distributed sweets among the participants in the morning.

Farmers from across the country have been seeking the repeal of three controversial agriculture-related laws — Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 — which they say will do away with minimum support price for their produce and expose them to exploitations by corporates, even as the Centre claim these laws will bring "reforms" in the agriculture sector through private-sector investment and create supply chains for the produce in the national and global markets.

Several rounds of talks between the farmer leaders and the government remained inconclusive, prompting the BKU to move the Supreme Court against the three laws. After hearing the peitions, the apex court had in January stayed the implementation of the three laws, and set up a four-member panel to make recommendations on the legislations.