‘Will fight or die’: Mamata Banerjee holds massive dharna in Kolkata against post-poll violence

Banerjee reached the dharna site at Esplanade's Y-channel after the TMC's appeal to hold the protest at the adjacent Rani Rashmoni Road was turned down by the Kolkata Police, the party claimed.

Former West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday held a massive ‘dharna’ (protest) in central Kolkata against alleged post-poll attacks on party workers and leaders, including MP Abhishek Banerjee .

In some of her sharpest digs at the BJP, now in power in the state, she vowed to “fight or die” against attacks on party leaders and the "forceful" eviction of hawkers.

“Ladenge ya marenge (I will fight or die),” she chanted at the dharna site.

Among the many concerns she raised were attacks on the BJP over not being granted permission to hold the protest on Rani Rashmoni Road in the state capital.

"We were not given permission to set up a stage or use microphones," she said, addressing supporters through a megaphone.

At the protest, she said that “anti-BJP parties” will meet in Delhi soon to decide “on our country-wide course of action”.