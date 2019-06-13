At Rae Bareli rally, Priyanka Gandhi’s stern message to Congress workers

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra admonished party workers for not doing enough during the Lok Sabha elections. Priyanka Gandhi and her mother, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, visited Rae Bareli on Wednesday on a thanksgiving tour, their visit to Sonia Gandhi’s constituency after the parliamentary polls.

“I did not want to deliver any speech here but since I have been made to speak, let me speak the truth. The truth is that this election was won with the help of Sonia Gandhi and the people of Raebareli,” said a visibly upset Priyanka Gandhi, news agency ANI reported.

Priyanka Gandhi was appointed as the general secretary and in-charge of east Uttar Pradesh just before the elections. “I will find out the names of the workers who did not work for the party in the elections,” she said at a rally in Rae Bareli.

The Congress had fared poorly in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls managing to win only one seat— Rae Bareli. Even Priyanka’s brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost his seat Amethi to BJP’s Smriti Irani. Rahul Gandhi from his family stronghold by a margin of 55,120 votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Congress chief had defeated Irani by a margin of over 1 lakh votes.

The Congress won just 52 seats in the Lok Sabha polls which saw Narendra Modi-led NDA come to power with a massive mandate winning 352 seats.

