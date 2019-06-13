‘Attempts made to mislead voters’: Sonia Gandhi in her first post-poll speech

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party for ‘making attempts to mislead voters’ in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“As all of you have seen and some of you pointed out here, attempts were made to mislead voters in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. You all and the whole country understand whether what happened (in polls) was ethical or unethical… but nothing can be more unfortunate for India than crossing all the norms to cling on to power,” said Sonia without naming the BJP while addressing people and partymen at a ‘thanksgiving’ programme at the Bhuemau guest house in Rae Bareli on Wednesday.

Although media was not allowed at the programme, some party workers shared clips of her address at the programmme.

Raising questions on the electoral process, Sonia Gandhi added, “Doubts were being raised about India’s electoral process for past few years. There is an old saying there is no smoke without fire.”

Striking an emotional chord with local people, the UPA chairperson and Rae Bareli MP said her relations with them were neither new nor based on any self-interest.

