Will follow Centre’s stand on Bangladesh, says Mamata; then takes a jab at BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed concern over reports of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and declared that her government would follow the Centre’s stand on this issue but took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying it was “against a specific religion”. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee told the state assembly that the issue was for the central government to address, and her state government would abide by its decision (PTI)

“The incidents in Bangladesh have disheartened and hurt me. We are concerned. But Bangladesh is another country. The Government of India looks into these issues. We are not part of any decision taken by the ministry of external affairs. We follow the Centre’s stand. We hope the Government of India will talk with the Bangladesh government,” Banerjee said.

“We love Bangladesh. I am sure Bangladesh also loves us. We speak the same language, share the same culture. We don’t support attacks on people from any faith, whether they are Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs or Christians. However, the party in power at the Centre is against a specific religion. Their actions are against a specific religion,” she said at the Kolkata airport before leaving for Jharkhand to attend the oath ceremony of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, who heads the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote and has been leading rallies demanding security for the Hindu minority, was arrested at Dhaka airport on Monday while travelling to Chattogram. A magistrate court denied him bail on Tuesday, sparking protests in Dhaka and Chittagong where his supporters clashed with security forces.

Reacting to Mamata Banerjee’s statement, Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said she “was trying to consolidate her Muslim vote bank before the 2026 assembly polls”.

On Thursday, the CPI(M) politburo and the CPI national council also issued statements condemning the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

After New Delhi expressed deep concern at Das’s detention on Tuesday, the BJP in Bengal announced a string of agitations in Bengal to demand the release of the Hindu leader in Bangladesh. On Wednesday, BJP lawmakers held a protest outside the Bangladesh deputy high commission building in Kolkata and threatened to block roads along the international border to stop trade between the two nations.

In its statement on Tuesday, the external affairs ministry said, “We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh,” the MEA said.

“It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das,” it added.