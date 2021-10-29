Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Will go to court, not govt': People clap as Varun Gandhi takes up farm issues, slams UP govt
india news

'Will go to court, not govt': People clap as Varun Gandhi takes up farm issues, slams UP govt

Varun Gandhi has been critical of the UP government in the past and has been vocal on farmers' issues. 
Farmers setting their crops on fire in a shame for the UP government, Varun Gandhi said, 
Published on Oct 29, 2021 02:37 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

BJP MP Varun Gandhi once again took up the farmers' issue and said that he will not put up with any kind of irregularities in crop procurement in his constituency. The MP, who is believed to have invoked the wrath of the BJP by his continuous criticism of the farm laws and the UP government, posted his video interacting with some officials, farmers. As he said that he will depute a representative there to report any evidence of corruption or ill-treatment to farmers and that in case of any irregularity, he will directly approach the court and won't make any request to the government, the people surrounding him clapped, the video showed.

"At every procurement centre in the state, there is crippling corruption which is completely out in the open. Farmers' grains are forcibly rejected after which they sell their produce out of desperation to middlemen. The administration takes a cut," he said alleging that the nexus between officials and middlemen which is forcing farmers to sell their grains at a much lower price will not be defeated unless there is a legal guarantee for the minimum support price.

RELATED STORIES

Farmers will continue to be exploited in mandis as long as there is no legal guarantee for MSP, the MP said. 

As he interacted with the officials and the farmers, he said it is a shame for the UP government and the country that the farmers are setting their own produce on fire. 

A few days ago, the Pilibhit MP posted the video of a farmer burning his crop after failing to get it sold. Since the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP MP has been vocal against the UP government.

Following his tweet on Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Varun Gandhi and Maneka Gandhi were dropped from the 80-member party national executive, though the party said it had nothing to do with Varun Gandhi's tweets.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
varun gandhi bjp farmers protest
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Competition for young filmmakers to be held at 52nd IFFI in Goa next month

Aryan Khan drugs case: No injustice will be done to Wankhede’s wife, says Raut

Leander Paes, Nafisa Ali join Trinamool Congress as Mamata eyes Goa polls

Tennis player Leander Paes joins TMC in presence of Mamata Banerjee in Goa
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP