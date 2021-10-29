'Will go to court, not govt': People clap as Varun Gandhi takes up farm issues, slams UP govt

BJP MP Varun Gandhi once again took up the farmers' issue and said that he will not put up with any kind of irregularities in crop procurement in his constituency. The MP, who is believed to have invoked the wrath of the BJP by his continuous criticism of the farm laws and the UP government, posted his video interacting with some officials, farmers. As he said that he will depute a representative there to report any evidence of corruption or ill-treatment to farmers and that in case of any irregularity, he will directly approach the court and won't make any request to the government, the people surrounding him clapped, the video showed.

"At every procurement centre in the state, there is crippling corruption which is completely out in the open. Farmers' grains are forcibly rejected after which they sell their produce out of desperation to middlemen. The administration takes a cut," he said alleging that the nexus between officials and middlemen which is forcing farmers to sell their grains at a much lower price will not be defeated unless there is a legal guarantee for the minimum support price.

जब तक एमएसपी की वैधानिक गारंटी नहीं होगी, ऐसे ही मंडियों में किसानों का शोषण होता रहेगा। इस पर सख़्त से सख़्त कार्यवाही होनी चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/pWKI13e4Vp — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 29, 2021

Farmers will continue to be exploited in mandis as long as there is no legal guarantee for MSP, the MP said.

As he interacted with the officials and the farmers, he said it is a shame for the UP government and the country that the farmers are setting their own produce on fire.

A few days ago, the Pilibhit MP posted the video of a farmer burning his crop after failing to get it sold. Since the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP MP has been vocal against the UP government.

Following his tweet on Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Varun Gandhi and Maneka Gandhi were dropped from the 80-member party national executive, though the party said it had nothing to do with Varun Gandhi's tweets.