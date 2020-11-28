e-paper
Will immunise Delhi within 3-4 weeks after Covid-19 vaccine becomes available, says Satyendra Jain

Will immunise Delhi within 3-4 weeks after Covid-19 vaccine becomes available, says Satyendra Jain

Satyendar Jain’s statement comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits three cities to review the vaccine development process on Saturday

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 15:10 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Saturday that the coronavirus vaccine will be administered to all residents of the national capital within 3-4 weeks of its availability
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Saturday that the coronavirus vaccine will be administered to all residents of the national capital within 3-4 weeks of its availability. The government will make use of polyclinics to administer vaccines in the national capital.

“Whenever the vaccine is available in Delhi, within 3-4 weeks it will be administered all over the national capital with the help of our health facilities such as polyclinics” Jain said to ANI.

Jain’s statement comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits three cities to review the vaccine development process on Saturday.

Narendra Modi visited Ahmedabad’s Zydus Biotech Park and Bharat Biotech’s vaccine facility in Hyderabad and is scheduled to visit the Serum Institute of India(SII) in Pune, which has partnered with AstraZeneca and Oxford University for the coronavirus vaccine.

Bharat Biotech has partnered with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for an India-made Covid-19 vaccine, by using the virus strain isolated by ICMR’s National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. The indigenous Covaxin is currently undergoing phase-3 trials at several locations.

As of Saturday, India had 4,54,940 active coronavirus cases, with 87,59,969 discharged after treatment and 1,36,200 deaths, according to the data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (Mohfw).

Delhi has been battling a surge in infection and currently has 5,56,744 total cases out of which 38,181 are active cases, 5,09,654 have recovered, and 8,909 have lost their lives, according to the data published by the Delhi government.

