Will India@100 be an economic superpower?

“It is, in sum, quite reasonable to assume that India will become a great power. It is not that hard to imagine that its economy will be of a similar size to that of the US by 2050,” Martin Wolf, chief economics commentator of the Financial Times, wrote on July 18.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wolf is not alone in his bullish views about the Indian economy’s prospects. The latest RBI bulletin published on July 17, has an article which provides “an indicative roadmap for enabling India to become a developed country by 2047-48, which would require India’s real GDP to grow at 7.6 per cent per annum over the next 25 years, raising its current per capita GDP of US$ 2,500 to US$ 22,000”.

How credible/grounded are such proclamations about the Indian economy? This two-part data journalism article will try to answer this question in a holistic manner. The first part will look at some basic calculations and scenarios about GDP and per capita GDP, and the second part will look at why headline GDP and per capita GDP numbers need to be placed in the proper context to understand the Indian economy’s future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The simple takeaway from the discussion so far is that even a business-as-usual growth performance will be enough to make the Indian economy significantly larger than what it is today in the next 25 years. Will this also mean a significant improvement in the living standards of a large number of Indians? This is a question which will be discussed in the second part of this series.