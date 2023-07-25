Will India@100 be an economic superpower?

“It is, in sum, quite reasonable to assume that India will become a great power. It is not that hard to imagine that its economy will be of a similar size to that of the US by 2050,” Martin Wolf, chief economics commentator of the Financial Times, wrote on July 18. This is the first of a two-part data journalism series looking at the prospects of India becoming a developed economy by 2047.

The simple takeaway from the discussion so far is that even a business-as-usual growth performance will be enough to make the Indian economy significantly larger than what it is today in the next 25 years. Will this also mean a significant improvement in the living standards of a large number of Indians? This is a question which will be discussed in the second part of this series.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Roshan Kishore Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday. ...view detail