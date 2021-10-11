Will keep fighting till Ajay Kumar Mishra resigns over Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Varanasi

VARANASI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said her party workers were not afraid of anyone and asserted, “we will keep fighting until the (Union) minister of state for home resigns”, in a reference to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed on October 3.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday arrested Ashish Mishra, son of junior home minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, on charges of murder in connection with the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, where a vehicle, reportedly owned by Ajay Kumar Mishra, mowed down protesters while they were returning from a demonstration in Tikunia village. Farmers allege that Ashish Mishra was in the lead car that ran over people. The junior home minister and his son deny the allegation.

Addressing her party’s Kisan Nyay Rally in Varanasi, she also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he visited Lucknow for the Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav event marking 75 years of Independence but could not go to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the farmers who were allegedly mowed down by the minister’s son.

“PM Modi visited Lucknow but could not go to the farmers’ homes to wipe the tears of aggrieved families and share their miseries. You are celebrating freedom, but who gave freedom? Freedom has been given by the sons of farmers. What is the meaning of this festival?” she asked.

The Congress general secretary also said that she will not stop until she throws “this government” out of power in order to bring a positive change and development in Uttar Pradesh. The state assembly election is due early next year.

Priyanka said, “The whole country has seen what happened in Lakhimpur Kheri. The son of the minister of state for home brutally trampled farmers under his vehicle. When I met the aggrieved families of the farmers, they told me that they don’t want money, they want justice.”

Priyanka alleged that instead of taking action against the accused, the entire state government was engaged in protecting the son of the minister.

The entire administration was busy stopping the opposition, she said, alleging that the families of the victims were also placed under house arrest and a huge police force was deployed outside their houses.

“But not even a single person took a step to ensure the arrest of the minister of state’s son. Have you seen in any country or in this country that invitation was sent to the person, who trampled farmers, for interrogation? Such a thing never happened in the history of this country,” she said in reference to the police sending summons to Ashish Mishra twice before he finally appeared for questioning and was arrested.

She alleged that the state chief minister was defending the minister’s son.

“This country is a faith. This country is hope. The country got independence in the hope of justice. When Mahatma Gandhi went to fight for freedom, it was in his heart that the poor, downtrodden and all should get justice. Our Constitution is based on justice. But in this country, everyone has lost hope of justice,” she said and alleged that the government was not taking action against criminals.

She also mentioned the past incidents of Sonbhadra, Hathras and Unnao in Uttar Pradesh.

In all three incidents, people associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party were involved, she alleged, adding that instead of taking action, the BJP government in the state tried to protect the accused.

Priyanka also said farmers were agitating for 300 days against the Centre’s three new agri laws and once these laws were implemented, the “billionaire friends” of the government will capture their agricultural lands.

“Our Prime Minister may go to every corner of the world. He may go to America. But he could not go to meet the farmers at Delhi border, just 10km from his residence in Delhi,” she said.

Stating that while two planes were bought for the PM for ₹16,000 crore last year, the Congress general secretary alleged that the government sold the national carrier Air India to “billionaire friends” for just ₹18,000 crore.

“Our Prime Minister, who calls himself Gangaputra, has insulted the Gangaputras. Farmers are deeply troubled. Stray animals are destroying their crops. Is he aware of this problem? But I have seen it,” she said.

Priyanka tried to connect with the people by raising issues like rising electricity bills and said farmers are not getting the price of paddy and wheat.

“GST (goods and services tax) has been imposed on farming equipment. Petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices are skyrocketing. Coal is running out. Unemployment is at its peak,” she said.

She also said only BJP leaders and their billionaire friends were safe in the country.

“This country is your country. Who will save this country? If you do not become aware, you will not become wise. If you remain entangled in their politics, you will not be able to save this country and yourself. You are a farmer. Your hard work has made this country. Those who call you agitators, those who call you terrorists, force them to give justice, ” she said.

“We, the workers of the Congress are not afraid of anyone. Whether you beat us, whether you put us behind bars, we will keep fighting until the minister of state for home resigns,” she asserted.

Before addressing the rally, Priyanka offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath, Annapurna and Durga temples in Varanasi.

She started her speech with a prayer to the goddess Durga.“It is the fourth day of Navratri today. I am fasting today. So I want to start with the stuti (prayer) of Maa,” she said and chanted a prayer.

She also said “Jai Mata Di” thrice and the crowd followed.

Hitting back at Priyanka Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Anila Singh on Sunday said she should first gather knowledge and give advice to her brother Rahul Gandhi. “Priyanka Gandhi Vadra does online politics. Just like work from home, she does politics from home... Priyanka ji should first fix all the issues of her party... And, instead of giving advice to the Prime Minister, she should first gather knowledge. She should give advice to her brother. She should go and see what is happening with Dalits and farmers in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.