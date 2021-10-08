Will Lakhimpur Kheri case revive Congress-led opposition? ‘No,’ cautions Prashant Kishor

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday cautioned that people hoping for revival of a Congress-led opposition due to the recent Lakhimpur Kheri violence were staring at a “big disappointment.” Taking to Twitter, Kishor explained that this was because problems within the “Grand Old Party” (GOP) were deep-rooted, and without any quick fix.

“People looking for a quick, spontaneous revival of the GOP-led opposition based on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident are setting themselves up for a disappointment. Unfortunately, there are no quick fixes to the deep-rooted problems and structural weakness of the GOP,” Kishor tweeted on the October 3 violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhmipur Kheri in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed

The Congress, which was founded in December 1885, is often referred to as the “Grand Old Party.” Earlier this year there were reports that Kishor, who played a significant role in the recent election victories of Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin, would join the Sonia Gandhi-led party.

The “GOP” took lead in protests against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda becoming the first politicians to leave for the district, though they were stopped in Sitapur and detained at a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) camp. The two were formally arrested on October 5.

A day later, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met families of victims in Lakhimpur after the state government finally allowed opposition politicians to visit the district, with five people allowed in each group. The Gandhi siblings were accompanied by chief ministers of Punjab and Chhattisgarh, Charanjit Singh Channi and Bhupesh Baghel. The two CMs announced financial compensations for families of the four farmers. They also announced compensation for the family of a local journalist, who was among the victims.