Congress puts up united face in Punjab before leaving for Lakhimpur Kheri

The Congress party on Thursday showed a united face before leaving for Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people were killed on October 3. Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who led the march from Chatt light points on Airport Road in Mohali announced to go on a hunger strike, if the accused involved in the massacre, is not arrested.

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, two deputy chief ministers- Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni, cabinet ministers Pargat Singh, Sangat Singh Gilizian, Vijay Inder Singla, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, around 30 MLAs, other Congress leaders including former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, working president Kuljeet Singh Nagra and hundreds of party workers were present at the Chhat light point, from where the march started around 1.30 pm.

Addressing media persons at the lightpoint, Sidhu lashed out at the BJP and asked if a union minister is above the law. “Even after four days of registering an FIR and nominating the union minister son’s in the FIR, UP police have not arrested him. This protest will continue till they are arrested. I am going to be on hunger strike from tomorrow (Friday) if they will not be arrested,” said Sidhu.

“This fight is of my leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. For the first time, we have seen how they (accused in the case) ran the vehicle over the protesting farmers. I am ready to sacrifice my life, but will take this fight to a logical conclusion,” he added.

He further said, “600 farmers have lost their lives, but the egoistic BJP government is not ready to budge. On being asked where he will hold the hunger strike, Sidhu said, “Wherever UP government will stop me, I will begin my hunger strike there.”

Deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, “BJP has crossed all limits and for the first time in the history of the country, we have seen that a person named in the FIR, who killed four farmers, is roaming freely.

Deputy chief minister OP Soni said, “Navjot Singh Sidhu will lead the march and most of the MLAs have joined the march to get justice.”

Former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said, “The BJP has crossed all limits by not arresting Ashish Mishra Teni, who is the son of Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra Teni. He is nominated in the FIR and it was a preplanned murder.”

Massive traffic jam

There was a massive traffic jam on Patiala road and Airport road for nearly two hours on Thursday as most of the Congress leaders and workers had parked their vehicles on the road. Newly appointed SSP of Mohali, Navjot Singh Mahal, was seen requesting people to clear the road. A heavy police force was present.