Will not contest Uttarakhand elections: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Former chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday expressed his unwillingness to contest the Uttarakhand assembly polls next month.

In a letter to BJP national president JP Nadda, Rawat wrote that he wanted to dedicate his time “to ensuring the return of BJP in power in the 2022 polls”.

The letter, which was widely circulated on social media on Wednesday, came on the day BJP was holding its central parliamentary board meeting in New Delhi to decide on the list of candidates for the upcoming elections. Uttarakhand assembly polls are scheduled to be held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

HT has seen a copy of the two-page letter dated January 19.

“There has been a leadership change in Uttarakhand with the appointment of young leader Pushkar Singh Dhami as its CM. Hence, under the changed scenario, I think I shouldn’t contest the polls. I had already apprised the senior leadership about it earlier also,” Rawat wrote in the letter, while thanking the party leadership for giving him the opportunity to serve as the Uttarakhand CM.

“Though, I will always remain the member of BJP. By not contesting the polls, I want to put all my efforts to ensure the return of party to power under the leadership of Dhami. Hence, I request you to accept by decision and allow me to dedicate fully for the above-mentioned cause.”

Rawat also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “his support and blessings on the people of Uttarakhand while he was the CM”.

The letter further read, “I am also grateful to the people of Doiwala constituency who elected me their representative in 2017 elections and gave me the opportunity to serve them,”

Rawat resigned from the post of chief minister in March 2021, less than a year before the assembly polls, after serving the state for almost four years. Last year, he was replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat as CM. Since then, Tirath Singh Rawat has also been replaced by Dhami. (CHECK). Rawat’s exit was seen as an effort by the party to tackle anti-incumbency.

Despite several attempts, Rawat couldn’t be contacted for a comment, but his media advisor Darshan Singh Rawat confirmed the authenticity of the letter. “Former CM Rawat doesn’t want to fight the polls as he wants to work for the party as a member only,” the media advisor told HT.

When asked if the former CM wanted to contest from any other seat, Darshan said, “That can never be the case as Doiwala is his stronghold and has carried lot of development works there. However, the letter will be taken into consideration in the ongoing parliamentary board meeting, where if the senior leadership directs him to fight, then he will follow directions.”

The BJP swept the assembly elections in 2017, winning 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand legislative assembly. Congress won 11 seats.

BJP state general secretary Kuldeep Kumar said, “The party has been apprised of the letter but as it has been addressed to the national president, a decision will be taken by the central leadership only.”

