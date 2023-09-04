Will ‘One Nation, One Election’ help the BJP?
A look at how the ‘One Nation, One Election’ move will play out for the BJP
With the government forming a committee under the chairmanship of former president Ramnath Kovind, the “One Nation, One Election” debate is back. The constitutionality and logistics of the proposal aside, is there a purely political angle to the BJP’s push for the proposal? Here are four charts which answer this question.
