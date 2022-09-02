'Will PM Modi acknowledge…': Congress asks as INS Vikrant gets commissioned

As PM Modi on Friday commissioned INS Vikrant, the first India-made aircraft carrier, the Congress asked whether PM Modi would acknowledge the collective effort of all governments since 1999. The original INS Vikrant was obtained from the UK and 'much reviled' Krishna Menon played a key role, the Congress leader said. "India’s 1st indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant commissioned today is a collective effort of all govts since 1999. Will PM acknowledge? Let’s also recall original INS Vikrant that served us well in 1971 war. Much reviled Krishna Menon played a key role in getting it from UK," Jairam Ramesh tweeted. Also Read: INS Vikrant to project dominance in Indo-Pacific

INS Vikrant is named after INS Vikrant, its predecessor which took part in the India Pak war of 1971. The new INS Vikrant brings India to the rank of the countries which have their own aircraft carrier.

The 262-metre long and 62 -metre wide carrier displaces approximately 43000 T when fully loaded, having a maximum designed speed of 28 knots with endurance of 7500 NM. Built at an estimated cost of ₹20,000 crore, it has state-of-the-art features and can operate air wing consisting of 30 aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets, besides the domestically manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters.

With the commissioning today, which PM Modi termed as a historical day for the country's defence sector, India joined the rank of the US, Russia, France, China and the UK.

INS Vikrant, the original one, was purchased by India from the United Kingdom in 1957. After being in service for 36 years, it was decommissioned in 1997. For the next 15 years, it remained as a museum ship before being dismantled. In January 2003, the design and construction of the indigenous aircraft carrier was sanctioned. The keel laying took place in 2009.

"Our PM never recognises continuity in governance. INS Vikrant, commissioned today, is a huge achievement but it was started 22 years ago - first Vajpayee Govt, then Manmohan Govt & then Modi Govt, there is continuity," Jairam Ramesh said to ANI.

"We appreciate the Indian Navy, engineers, officers, and workers but saying that this is entirely a post-2014 achievement is wrong. It took 22 years and credit goes to all the governments," the Congress MP said.

