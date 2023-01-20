Will present chargesheet against central govt: Congress’ Jairam Ramesh

Congress MP and general secretary Jairam Ramesh hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during a media address on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua on the sidelines of Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY).

“The BJP and RSS have ruined the country,” said Ramesh, adding, “Congress will fight their ideology by meeting people during the party’s two-month-long ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign from January 26 to March 26.”

He also informed that during the door-to-door campaign, a charge sheet against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government will be delivered at every doorstep in 10 lakh polling booths across the country.

The charge sheet will be released in Delhi on Saturday.

Ramesh said, “During the campaign, Congress workers will reach out to every single house in 10 lakh polling booths of six lakh villages and 2.5 lakh gram panchayats and a letter written by Rahul Gandhi besides a ‘charge sheet’ against failure of the Modi government would be distributed to them.”

“Bharat Jodo Yatra is not connected to the elections and it is a fight for an ideology against increasing economic disparities, social polarisation and political dictatorship of BJP and RSS and attack on constitutional institutions,” Ramesh added.

About the itinerary, he informed the Yatra will culminate at Srinagar on January 30 where Gandhi will hoist the Tricolour at the party office in Lal Chowk.

To a query pertaining revocation of Article 370 in the region and restoration of statehood, Ramesh said, “We believe that the process to pass the Bill on August 5, 2019, was not democratic and BJP did it via brute majority. Without holding discussions and proper analysis, the Bill was passed. J&K was a full-fledged state that was made UT. We want that democracy is restored in J&K full statehood is given to the region”.

When asked about BJP’s allegations that Bharat Jodo Yatra is part of the Gupkar Alliance that encouraged separatism, Ramesh said that they (BJP) should do some introspection, adding it was “BJP which formed a coalition government with People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in J&K.”

The BJY’s follow-up programme ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ will be held from January 26 to March 26. As part of the programme, party workers will go door-to-door and hand over letter to people written by Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress aims to cover about 2.5 lakh gram panchayats, six lakh villages, and over 10 lakh polling stations to hand over this letter.

