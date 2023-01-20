'Tukde tukde Congress in Rajasthan': BJP's salvo on Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot

The BJP has latched on to the comments by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Congress colleague Sachin Pilot as differences seem to surface again between the two leaders months ahead of the state elections. A video of Gehlot is being shared widely on social media after Pilot apparently lashed out at his own party's government over the paper leak case. "Are kaha ja raha hai koi adhikari, koi neta isme shamil nahi tha.. to paper ki copy to tijori me hoti hai... yeh to jadugari ho gayi. Koi Jadugar hi hoga. (It's being said that no leader or officer was involved in the paper leak case. But the paper's copy is locked up. Some magician must be involved then)," Pilot said at an event, taking a potshot over the probe in the paper leak case.

The "jadugar (magician)" comment was seen as a tacit jibe at Gehlot, who is often referred to by that name as far as the Rajasthan politics is concerned. But after this comment, a video of Gehlot was widely shared where he could be heard saying that "a big corona(virus) entered our party". The clip, according to news agency PTI, is of a pre-budget meeting Gehlot had with the representatives of employees' union on Wednesday. While the Chief Minister did not take any names, the comment was linked to Pilot by critics.

The rift between the two leaders had peaked in 2020 when Pilot had revolted and camped with his loyalists for days. Last year, Gehlot loyalists had threatened to quit in the midst of speculation that Pilot may succeed Gehlot if the CM takes up the post of Congress president.

The BJP's national spokesperson - Shehzad Poonawalla - shared both the videos and took a sharp dig at the party leaders. "Pilot says “paper leak” in Rajasthan is “Jadugari” taking potshot on Gehlot who is called Jadugar. Gehlot says 'party me corona aa gaya' (coronavirus has come referring to Sachin Pilot. Rahul Baba where are (you) doing Bharat Jodo! Pehle Congress toh jodo! Amid Congress vs Congress, you forgot people?" he tweeted.

Rajasthan is due to vote later this year for the state assembly polls.

The BJP leader also posted a video clip in which he can be heard saying: "And this is not just in Rajasthan. In Delhi, it's tukde-tukde Congress (Congress divided). In Telangana, it's tukde-tukde Congress... in Goa. There is a Congress vs Congress across country. Bharat is already united by Sardar Patel... Rahul ji, please unite Congress first." The BJP leader was making a reference to the grand old party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is now in its last leg.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON