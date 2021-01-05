Will provide global access to our Covid-19 vaccines, Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech in joint pledge

india

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 15:35 IST

Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech have pledged to ensure global access to their vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). “We are fully aware of the importance of vaccines for people and countries alike. We hereby communicate our joint pledge to provide global access for our Covid-19 vaccines,” SII and Bharat Biotech said in a joint statement, according to ANI.

The statement said that SII’s Adar Poonawalla and Bharat Biotech’s Krishna Ella are focusing on manufacturing, supply and distribution of the vaccines. The joint statement said that both companies are fully engaged in this activity and consider it as their duty to provide the vaccines to the citizens and people worldwide.

“Mr. Adar Poonawala and Dr. Krishna Ella, jointly on behalf of the two Companies, today communicated their combined intent to develop manufacture and supply the COVID-19 vaccines for India and globally. They said, the more important task in front of them is saving the lives and livelihoods of populations in India and the world. Vaccines are a global public health good and they have the power to save lives and accelerate the return to economic normalcy at the earliest,” the statement said.