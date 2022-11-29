Will seek explanation from leaders who shared stage with history sheeter: Kateel

Bengaluru: Days after senior leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were seen sharing a stage with history sheeter ‘Silent Sunil’, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the party has sought an explanation from the leaders.

BJP legislators PC Mohan, Tejasvi Surya, and Uday Garudachar were seen at a blood donation camp with Sunil on Sunday, triggering a political slugfest.

Setting aside the rumours of Sunil joining the BJP, Kateel said: “There are no chances of Silent Sunil joining the party.”

“We will not allow Silent Sunil to join our party. I am gathering information on party leaders attending the blood donation camp organised by Silent Sunil. We will seek an explanation from the leaders who attended the event. Party leaders must ensure such incidents are not repeated in future,” he added.

He further suggested that party leaders should ensure such incidents do not happen in the future and all issues should be brought to the attention of the party. “The party will not tolerate extremists, supporters of terrorist activities and those with criminal backgrounds in any circumstances.”

The incident triggered uproar with the Opposition Congress accusing the ruling BJP of having links with criminals, and asked home minister Araga Jnanendra whether he had prevented police from taking action.

“How can the crime rate in the state come down, when criminals have links with BJP. @JnanendraAraga, does your department not have the ability to catch rowdies or have you prevented the cops yourself? How did the BJP leaders catch the rowdy, whom the crime branch could not?” the Congress asked in a series of tweets.

“Courtesy BJP-Now the police are silent in front of the rowdy called Silent Sunil! @JnanendraAraga- Wasn’t the police looking for him? Was there no police there when BJP leaders were on stage? Who prevented the police from arresting? Whether rowdies have become more influential than the police?” it asked.

Responding to a question in this regard, Jnanendra told reporters in Shivamogga that he was unaware of the developments and will react after gathering information.

Clarifying that there is no political pressure on the police, Central Crime Branch (CCB) Joint Commissioner S D Sharanappa said there was no pending warrant against Sunila, nor is the person needed for inquiry in connection with any case, so he was not picked up from the venue after the event. “Rowdy sheeters like ‘Silent’ Sunila and associates are continuously under watch. He was called a few months ago and given warning. He was not there when we recently conducted raids on rowdy sheeters. We are aware of him attending an event yesterday, our officials had kept a watch,” he said.

According to the police department, Sunil is a notorious rowdy and a rowdy- sheeter who is involved in many crimes. He is alleged to have been involved in cases of murder, dacoity and theft, extortion and kidnappings, among other crimes. There are a total of 15 cases against him. Bengaluru police, In 2017 invoked the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act against him in connection with a murder case.