Will seek white paper on state finances: Karnataka LoP

The leader of Opposition (LoP) in Karnataka assembly, R Ashoka, on Tuesday claimed that the state government is facing financial bankruptcy, leaving no funds available for essential tasks. During the Belagavi session, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to demand the release of a white paper detailing the state’s current financial condition, he said. R Ashoka (PTI)

“The state government is bankrupt. The treasury is empty as the government has implemented guarantees and that too in an erratic manner. That is why the state is unable to release compensation to drought-hit farmers,” he told reporters in Bengaluru.

“We will demand the release of a white paper on state finances during the Belagavi session,” he added.

Ashoka stated that the five guarantees by the Congress-ruled state government have been implemented “partially,” leading to the state treasury going empty and accused the Karnataka government of not having money to release relief for the farmers of the state, who are reeling under drought situation.

The five guarantees by the Karnataka government include free travel for women in the state-owned buses, up to 200 units of free power, ₹2,000 cash benefit scheme for female head of the family and distribution of 10 kgs of rice for BPL/Antyodaya card holders.

The BJP leader criticised the state government for its failure to provide relief to farmers in drought-affected taluks and instead blaming the central government. The government seems indifferent to the plight of those suffering due to drought, he said.

Ashoka asked the state government to focus on its responsibilities before pointing fingers at the Centre, emphasising the need to take immediate action to help those affected by drought. “Instead of blaming the Centre, let the government state its role and responsibility. During our government, we had doubled the compensation amount over NDRF norms. Later, the Centre came to our assistance. What has prevented the Congress government from doing the same? If money is not a problem to take up drought relief, let them release the money and take up work,” he said.

Ashoka also criticised the Congress government for increasing the prices of essential commodities after it came to power. “Milk price was increased by ₹3 per litre, while power tariff was increased by 70 paise per unit, besides hiking liquor prices. The expenses of each household have gone up by ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 each month,” he highlighted.

Despite these price hikes, Ashoka argued that the government has not undertaken any visible development programs. Drawing on his recent drought study tour in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru, and Chitradurga, he painted a bleak picture of the government’s failure to address the situation. “Not a single drought relief work has been taken up, worsening the farmers’ plight and leading to suicides,” he said.

The officer of the Chief Minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, didn’t offer any comments on Ashoka’s comments.