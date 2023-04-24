'Will send all firangi to Bangladesh in 2024': Union minster in Bihar

Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Sunday said all "Firangi" will be sent to Bangladesh in 2024.

Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey. (HT archive)

"Let us expose this Firangi rule in 40 seats of Bihar in 2024. Listen all 'Firangi', we will send you to Bangladesh in 2024. In 2025, we will make run away from Nepal's border and bring BJP's rule to Bihar," Choubey said at an event in Patna.

Addressing the gathering, Bihar BJP state President Samrat Chowdhary said, "Remember in 2014 Nitish Kumar had said that he would prefer to subsume in soil rather than join hands with BJP. He stayed with us (BJP) for five years. We are searching for the soil where he would be found. 'Log aapko mitte mein milayenge (politically people will finish you). But he (Nitish Kumar) understood 'hum unko mitti mein mila rahein hain' (we will finish his political career)."

Choudhary in a party event had mentioned that it is time for the party workers of the BJP to take revenge and end the political career of Nitish Kumar after he ditched the BJP for RJD.

He said," BJP never take U-turns. On the other hand, Nitish Kumar takes U-turns after U-Turns. He should not forget that if BJP had not supported Lalu Prasad Yadav in his earlier days he would not have become the messiah for the poor as he claims. Nitish Kumar ditched us and should be given a befitting lesson".

"We also supported Nitish Kumar multiple times but he always ditched us even after the assurances given by our Prime Minister that he will remain the Chief Minister of Bihar. Now BJP workers have to take revenge and on his political career I will say 'mitti mein mila denge' ".

After Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary's "mitti mein mila denge" remark about Nitish Kumar, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that if Bihar BJP chief is saying that, then tell him to do it.

While addressing the media, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "If he is saying that, then tell him to do it. Have you ever heard me say these words? Those who use such words have no brain. They can do whatever they want.