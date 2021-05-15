Will supply 19.1 million free vaccines to states, UTs from May 16-31: Centre

The central government will supply at least 19.1 million free Covid-19 vaccine doses to states during the fortnight of May 16 and 31, it announced in a statement on Friday.

The allocation is based on consumption pattern and beneficiary load.

“The allocation of Govt. of India supplies to the State/UT is decided on the consumption pattern and beneficiary load for second doses during the upcoming fortnight. During the 16th-31st May 2021 fortnight, 191.99 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin will be supplied to the States and UTs, free of cost. This will include 162.5 lakh (16.2 million) of Covishield and 29.49 lakh (2.9 million) of Covaxin,” said Union health ministry in a statement.

India began implementing the liberalised pricing and accelerated national Covid-19 vaccination strategy from May 1, wherein 50% of the available doses are earmarked for supply to states and Union territories, as free of cost supply from the government of India channel, while the remaining 50% is available for direct procurement from the vaccine manufacturers by states and private hospitals.

The delivery schedule for this allocation will be shared in advance, said the Centre while asking states to direct the officials concerned to ensure rational and judicious utilisation of allocated doses and minimise the vaccine wastage.

“The basic objective behind informing the States and Union Territories in advance of the quantum of free vaccine doses to be made available from government of India for 15 days is to ensure that they prepare effective plans for judicious and optimum utilisation of these free vaccine doses which are meant for the age group 45 and above, and for health care workers and frontline workers,” the statement further read.

In the previous fortnight-- May 1 and 15, a total quantum of at least 17 million (1.7 crore) vaccine doses has been made available by the Centre to all states, free of cost.

In addition, a total quantum of at least 43 million (4.39 crore) doses was also available for direct procurement by the states as well as private hospitals this month.

“The Centre will continue to support states in vaccinating the vulnerable population group of 45 years and above, health care workers and frontline workers, and for the remaining categories the states and private hospitals are free to directly procure under certain conditions that is to maintain equitable distribution across the country,” said a senior central government official aware of the matter, on condition of anonymity.