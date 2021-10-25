Will talk to people of J&K instead of Pakistan: Amit Shah in J&K

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said that instead of Pakistan, the government of India will talk to the people and youth of Kashmir to settle issues. The home minister is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“With a firm belief, I want to convey to you that under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, a new era of development has begun in J&K and complete results of this development will be visible by 2024,” the minister said amid applause from delegates, many of whom were from the BJP. Shah indicated that he had visited Kashmir to talk to people directly, without taking the aid of bullet proof vests or additional security since he wanted to emphasise on the progress and development of the UT.

Addressing Panchayati Raj Institution Representatives (PRIs) and delegates at Sher e Kashmir International Convention Centre, (SKICC), Shah said that after 2019, he had come to the Kashmir Valley for the first time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Farooq Sahib has given some advice to the Union government -- to talk to Pakistan. I want to tell Farooq Sahib, who has been a former CM of J&K, that we will talk to the people of Kashmir. I will talk to the youth of Kashmir Valley,” Shah said adding that he had already extended his hand of friendship towards the youth of Kashmir. “Why should we not talk to you?” he asked the gathering.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370, he said that he is being regularly questioned on why the curfew was imposed and internet snapped on August 5, 2019. “By saying this, they want to misguide the youth of Kashmir Valley. If internet was not stopped and curfew not imposed in J&K then there would have been bloodshed and the youth of Kashmir would have been killed. We did not want people to be killed.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking a swipe at the Mufti and Abdullah families without naming them, Shah said that three families which had ruled J&K for 70 years would never understand the pain of an old father who is forced to lift the coffin of his young son. “Nearly 40,000 people were killed during their rule, but till date they have not condemned terrorism that is taking place in the Valley. We will not allow anybody to disturb peace here.”

On the issue of land being taken away, the home minister said that after the abrogation of Article 370, many people said that the land belonging to local people would be taken away. “Panchayat members are here, sarpanches are here. Go and ask people in your villages, how much land has been taken away from them in the last two years. They (NC and PDP) are spreading lies. And if they come to your villages tell them the truth that no land has been taken in your villages.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amit Shah said that J&K’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has provided jobs to more than 20,000 people. “Today also, six thousand people are being given jobs. Now, the corruption that the three families indulged in is a thing of the past.”

He also appealed to the youth not to get lured by rumours... “I want to convey to the youth of Kashmir that those who handed stones and weapons to you please tell them that there is electricity and hospitals in Kashmir. Are there medical colleges and is potable water available over there? Nothing is there in (PoK).”

Shah said that the three political families did not let ordinary people become panchayat members and sarpanches in the last 70 years. “Today 30،000 people got elected as the representatives of the people of Kashmir. I want to tell the youth of Kashmir that you can become a member of parliament or minister in the Indian government and can also dream of becoming the CM of J&K and now nobody can stop you. The people of Kashmir have the same rights, which I enjoy in our country.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah also said that 55,000 poor people had been given homes. “In J&K، 20,000 have already got homes. By the end of 2022, nobody will be without a home in J&K,” the minister said.

“We want they (the youth) should hold pens. They shouldn’t hold weapons but tools to assemble machines۔,” he said.

Targeting the NC and Congress leadership, Shah said that in 70 years they had just built three medical colleges in J&K and Modi ji has made seven in two years.

“Earlier you could have only 500 doctors and then people used to send their children to Pakistan for education. Now there is no need to send your children to Pakistan as 2000 youth can become doctors in Kashmir۔”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The home minister also announced several projects that were inaugurated on Monday in J&K including two medical colleges. Earlier the Minister visited Kher Bhawani temple in Ganderbal and also met delegates of a few Sufi organizations.

Ahead of Shah’s visit, security measures across J&K had been beefed up, especially in Srinagar city as forces stepped up checking and frisking of pedestrians and vehicles.