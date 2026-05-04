Will things change for TMC after ‘sunset’? Mamata Banerjee stares at crushing defeat in West Bengal

The clock is ticking for chief minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) which is staring at a crushing defeat against the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal elections as trends show the latter leading in over a staggering 210-plus seats. TMC candidate from Bhabanipur and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the people through a video message, in Kolkata on Monday (Mamata Banerjee Facebook page/AN)

As counting trends emerged, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged TMC candidates and agents to remain vigilant and not to leave counting centres, alleging that there was a "game plan" by the BJP and the Election Commission to show the saffron party taking a lead in the early trends of counting. Track live results of West Bengal elections

She assured TMC supporters to not lose hope saying tables will turn after “sunset” and in Round 14-18 of counting.

Mamata Banerjee's ‘sunset’ message In a video message issued during the counting of votes, the TMC supremo appealed to party workers to stay put and not to lose morale.

"I appeal to everyone that neither TMC candidates nor counting agents should abandon counting centres," she said.

"Through SIR, they tried to steal votes, and even now, we are ahead by more than 100 seats, which is not being reported. Everything is being reported wrong. The Election Commission is working entirely as per its own will, and central forces are also with them. The police are also working with the central forces. I tell party workers that there is no need to feel disheartened; you will win after sunset. The counting of 2-4 rounds has taken place, the counting goes up to 14-18 rounds, and we will win. There is no need for anyone to be afraid," Mamata Banerjee said in her video message.