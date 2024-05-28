‘Will TMC let loose goons on judges?’: PM Modi on Calcutta high court's OBC verdict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, accusing it of "snatching the rights of Other Backward Classes (OBC) youths" to facilitate appeasement politics and “vote jihad”.



Last week, the Calcutta high court struck down the OBC status of several communities in the state granted since 2010, finding such reservations to vacancies in services and posts in West Bengal as illegal.



West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that she will “not accept" the ruling, dubbing it as a verdict passed under the influence of the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Barasat, West Bengal.(PTI)

“The court has exposed the treachery of the Trinamool Congress with the OBCs. The party snatched the rights of OBC youths to support its appeasement politics and ‘vote jihad’. The TMC has betrayed the OBCs of West Bengal,” PTI quoted the prime minister saying at a Barasat rally.

“It is quite evident that TMC doesn't like those who expose its treachery and lies. I am astonished to see how the party is questioning the judiciary. Don’t they have any faith in the judiciary and our Constitution?” Modi added.

“The way they are attacking judges is unprecedented. I would like to know whether the TMC would now let loose its goons on judges as they are exposed?” the prime minister said.

‘TMC abused sadhus’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi also slammed Mamata Banerjee over her remarks at Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha.



"TMC can't tolerate truth. Whoever tries to bring out TMC's truth is targeted by the TMC. A TMC MLA said, "Hinduon ko Bhagirathi mein baha denge." Sadhus of Bengal humbly requested the TMC to rectify their mistake. But TMC started abusing the sadhus," he said.



“Saints of great institutions like Ramakrishna Mission, ISKCON, Bharat Sevashram Sangha were humiliated. This is being done to appease their vote bank and further the ‘Vote Jihad’,” the prime minister added.